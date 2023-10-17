Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was down 2 cents at $5.76 a bushel; Dec. corn was off .75 cent at $4.8975 a bushel; Dec. oats fell 1.75 cents at $3.8350 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 14.50 cents at $12.9550 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .50 cent at $1.86 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was off .40 cent at $2.4825 a pound; Dec. lean hogs fell .42 cent at $.6905 a pound.