Business

Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was down 2 cents at $5.76 a bushel; Dec. corn was off .75 cent at $4.8975 a bushel; Dec. oats fell 1.75 cents at $3.8350 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 14.50 cents at $12.9550 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .50 cent at $1.86 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was off .40 cent at $2.4825 a pound; Dec. lean hogs fell .42 cent at $.6905 a pound.

