Business

Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Dec. fell 6.75 cents at $5.7050 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 1 cent at $4.89 a bushel, Dec. oats lost 7.50 cents at 3.7425 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 10.50 cents at $12.9675 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was up .30 cent at $1.8550 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle rose .48 cent at $2.4880 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was off .75 cent at $.6755 pound.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
House vote for speaker … 2 pedestrians killed in LI crashes … Kids into chess Credit: Newsday

Stolen car crashed into home ... House vote for speaker ... 2 pedestrians killed in LI crashes ... Cake decorating

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
House vote for speaker … 2 pedestrians killed in LI crashes … Kids into chess Credit: Newsday

Stolen car crashed into home ... House vote for speaker ... 2 pedestrians killed in LI crashes ... Cake decorating

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering LI news as it happensDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME