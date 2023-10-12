Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed
CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was up .50 cent at $5.5250 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 1 cent at $4.8575 a bushel; Dec. oats lost 10.25 cents at $3.9625 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell 3.75 cents at $12.57 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Oct. live cattle was up 2.50 cents at $1.8512 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle rose 3.05 cents at $2.5150 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off .05 cent at $.8212 a pound.
