Business

Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was up .50 cent at $5.5250 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 1 cent at $4.8575 a bushel; Dec. oats lost 10.25 cents at $3.9625 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell 3.75 cents at $12.57 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 2.50 cents at $1.8512 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle rose 3.05 cents at $2.5150 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off .05 cent at $.8212 a pound.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Drago trial continues … New theater in Greenport … Climate change  Credit: Newsday

War in Israel update ... Drago trial continues ... New push to remove Santos ... What's up on LI

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Drago trial continues … New theater in Greenport … Climate change  Credit: Newsday

War in Israel update ... Drago trial continues ... New push to remove Santos ... What's up on LI

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?

Newsday Logo

ONE-DAYSALE5¢ a week for 5 6 months

Get Unlimited Access

Cancel anytime