Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Sep. was off 1.50 cents at $5.9375 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 1.50 cents at $4.6250 a bushel, Sep. oats lost 8 cents at 4.61 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans rose 7.75 cents at $13.4375 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle rose 2.32 cents at $1.8547 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was up 1.67 cents at $2.5517 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs was off .62 cent at $.8335 a pound.

