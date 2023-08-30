Business

Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Sep. was up 7 cents at $5.7675 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 7.75 cents at $4.6175 a bushel, Sep. lost 16.25 cents at 4.7475 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans was off .75 cent at $13.8125 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle fell 2.20 cents at $1.7880 pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .65 cent at $2.5005 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs rose 2.88 cents at $.8360 a pound.

