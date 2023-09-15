Business

Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Dec. rose 10.50 cents at $6.0425 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 4.25 cents at $4.7625 a bushel, Dec. oats was off .75 cent at 4.79 a bushel; while Dec. soybeans declined 20.25 cents at $13.4025 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was up 1.45 cents at $1.8692 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle rose 2.20 cents at $2.5737 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs was off .23 cent at $.8312 a pound.

