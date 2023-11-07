Business

Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Dec. was off 5.50 cents at $5.7025 a bushel; Dec. corn was fell 8.75 cents at $4.6850 a bushel, Dec. oats lost 16.25 cents at 3.52 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 8.25 cents at $13.4875 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was fell 2.55 cents at $1.7877 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle lost 4.95 cents at $2.3222 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was up .50 cent at $.7290 a pound.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Dix Hills stabbing sentencing ... Rental fraud ... Next generation of musicians Credit: Newsday

It's choose day! ... Dix Hills stabbing sentencing ... Rental fraud ... Next generation of musicians

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Dix Hills stabbing sentencing ... Rental fraud ... Next generation of musicians Credit: Newsday

It's choose day! ... Dix Hills stabbing sentencing ... Rental fraud ... Next generation of musicians

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME