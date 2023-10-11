Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. lost 8.50 cents at $5.52 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 2.25 cents at $4.8675 a bushel; Dec. oats was down 9.25 cents at $4.0650 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell 8.25 cents at $12.6075 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was fell .18 cent at $1.8197 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was up .40 cent at $2.4845 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off .13 cent at $.8217 a pound.