Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. was off 5.50 cents at $5.7025 a bushel; Dec. corn was fell 8.75 cents at $4.6850 a bushel, Dec. oats lost 16.25 cents at 3.52 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 8.25 cents at $13.4875 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was fell 2.55 cents at $1.7877 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle lost 4.95 cents at $2.3222 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was up .50 cent at $.7290 a pound.