Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed
Wheat for Dec. was off 5.50 cents at $5.7025 a bushel; Dec. corn was fell 8.75 cents at $4.6850 a bushel, Dec. oats lost 16.25 cents at 3.52 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 8.25 cents at $13.4875 a bushel.
Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was fell 2.55 cents at $1.7877 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle lost 4.95 cents at $2.3222 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was up .50 cent at $.7290 a pound.
It's choose day! ... Dix Hills stabbing sentencing ... Rental fraud ... Next generation of musicians
It's choose day! ... Dix Hills stabbing sentencing ... Rental fraud ... Next generation of musicians