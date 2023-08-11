Business

Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Sep. lost 11 cents at $6.2675 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 8.75 cents at $4.7450 a bushel, Sep. oats was up 3.25 cents at 4.19 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans fell 10.75 cents at $14.0125 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle fell .73 cent at $1.8037 pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .25 cent at $2.4775 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs was up .38 cent at $1.0210 a pound.

