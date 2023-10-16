Business

Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Dec. fell 2.50 cents at $5.7725 a bushel; Dec. corn lost 3.25 cents at $4.90 a bushel, Dec. oats was off 2 cents at 3.81725 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 6 cents at $12.8625 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was up .08 cent at $1.8520 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle fell 1.55 cents at $2.4832 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was off 1.20 cent at $.6830 pound.

