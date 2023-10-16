Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed
Wheat for Dec. fell 2.50 cents at $5.7725 a bushel; Dec. corn lost 3.25 cents at $4.90 a bushel, Dec. oats was off 2 cents at 3.81725 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 6 cents at $12.8625 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was up .08 cent at $1.8520 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle fell 1.55 cents at $2.4832 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was off 1.20 cent at $.6830 pound.
Deep dive into lives of Gilgo victims ... Carjacking chase ... LI college enrollment increases ... Beyond Monet
Deep dive into lives of Gilgo victims ... Carjacking chase ... LI college enrollment increases ... Beyond Monet