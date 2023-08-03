Grains mostly lower, Livstock lower.
CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. fell 4.50 cents at $6.3475 a bushel; Sep. corn lost 6.25 cents at $4.8450 a bushel; Sep. oats was off .50 cent at $4.3525 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans rose 12.25 cents at $14.3725 a bushel.
Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Aug. live cattle was off 1.08 cents at $1.7802 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.60 cents at $2.4672 a pound; Aug. lean hogs lost 2.13 cents at $1.0092 a pound.
