Grains mostly lower, Livstock lower.
CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was off 7.25 cents at $5.7225 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 13.75 cents at $4.6675 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 8.75 cents at $4.9425 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans lost 15.50 cents at $13.75 a bushel.
Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Aug. live cattle was off .15 cent at $1.8035 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was down .27 cent at $2.5010 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell .25 cent at $.8097 pound.
Idalia makes landfall ... Lighthouse restored ... Back to school ... Top 100 LI football players
Idalia makes landfall ... Lighthouse restored ... Back to school ... Top 100 LI football players