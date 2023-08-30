Business

Grains mostly lower, Livstock lower.

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was off 7.25 cents at $5.7225 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 13.75 cents at $4.6675 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 8.75 cents at $4.9425 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans lost 15.50 cents at $13.75 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off .15 cent at $1.8035 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was down .27 cent at $2.5010 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell .25 cent at $.8097 pound.

