Grains mostly lower, Livstock mixed.

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. lost 14.75 cents at $5.67 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 4.50 cents at $4.7025 a bushel; Dec. oats was off 5 cents at $4.92 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans fell 6.25 cents at $13.5425 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .33 cent at $1.8035 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle fell .97 cent at $2.5070 a pound; Oct. lean hogs rose 2.10 cents at $.8425 pound.