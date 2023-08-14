Business

Grains mostly lower, Livstock mixed.

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. lost 28.25 cents at $6.10 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 11.50 cents at $4.7275 a bushel; Sep. oats was up 2 cents at $4.2275 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans declined 57.25 cents at $13.5175 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell .83 cent at $1.8042 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .53 cent at $2.4747 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was up .23 cent at $1.02 a pound.

Streaming Now
Eying more charges in fatal crash … Fishers Island gets DMV … Paumanauke powwow Credit: Newsday

Record OT for county workers ... Hahn stepping down ... Massapequa champs ... Downtown Hampton Bays

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
Eying more charges in fatal crash … Fishers Island gets DMV … Paumanauke powwow Credit: Newsday

Record OT for county workers ... Hahn stepping down ... Massapequa champs ... Downtown Hampton Bays

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME