Grains mostly lower, Livstock mixed.
CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was off 5 cents at $5.97 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 11.75 cents at $4.6350 a bushel; Sep. oats was up 2.75 cents at $4.4475 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans lost 18.25 cents at $13.5525 a bushel.
Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Aug. live cattle fell 1.20 cents at $1.7780 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .70 cent at $2.4602 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was up .15 cent at $.8095 a pound.
