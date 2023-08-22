Business

Grains mostly lower, Livstock mixed.

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was off 5 cents at $5.97 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 11.75 cents at $4.6350 a bushel; Sep. oats was up 2.75 cents at $4.4475 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans lost 18.25 cents at $13.5525 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell 1.20 cents at $1.7780 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .70 cent at $2.4602 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was up .15 cent at $.8095 a pound.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Hofstra law school helping migrants … Trump to surrender … Back-to-school shopping Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Updated 58 minutes ago One dead, several injured in shooting ... COVID symptoms lingering ... Labor Day travel ... Shark patrols

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Hofstra law school helping migrants … Trump to surrender … Back-to-school shopping Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Updated 58 minutes ago One dead, several injured in shooting ... COVID symptoms lingering ... Labor Day travel ... Shark patrols

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME