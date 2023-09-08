Business

Grains mostly lower, Livstock mixed.

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. rose 8.50 cents at $5.85 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 2 cents at $4.7375 a bushel; Dec. oats fell 3.75 cents at $4.9575 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans was down 15.25 cents at $13.4950 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork unchanged on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 2.53 cents at $1.8295 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle rose 2.95 cents at $2.5407 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was unchanged at $.8332 pound.

