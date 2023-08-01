Grains mostly lower, Livstock mixed
Wheat for Sep. lost 13.50 cents at $6.5225 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 7 cents at $4.97 a bushel, Sep. oats was off .75 cent at 4.3550 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans was up 1 cent at $14.4675 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up 1.45 cents at $1.7950 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up 2.87 cents at $2.4847 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs was off .45 cent at $1.0367 a pound.
