Grains mostly lower, Livstock mixed.

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. lost 4.25 cents at $6.39 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 1.75 cents at $4.84 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 6 cents at $4.1275 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans was off 1.75 cents at $14.3625 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 1.48 cents at $1.8140 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was rose 1.80 cents at $2.4850 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was off .12 cent at $1.0140 a pound.

