Grains mostly lower, Livstock mixed.

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was off 1 cent at $5.7125 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 3.50 cents at $4.6325 a bushel; Dec. oats rose 13.25 cents at $5.0750 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans lost 3.50 cents at $13.7150 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle lost 1.35s cent at $1.79 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell .90 cent at $2.4920 a pound; Oct. lean hogs rose 2.83 cents at $.8380 pound.