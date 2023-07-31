Grains mostly lower,Livstock mixed
Wheat for Sep. lost 38.50 cents at $6.6575 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 17 cents at $5.04 a bushel, Sep. oats rose 11.50 cents at 4.3625 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans declined 41 cents at $14.4575 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off .10 cent at $1.7805 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was unchanged at $2.4560 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs rose .92 cent at $1.0412 a pound.
