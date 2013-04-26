Gwyneth Paltrow Named People Magazineâ??s Most Beautiful Woman of the Year and Earth Cafe Living Foods Knows Why!

Gwyneth Paltrow may have been named People Magazine’s “Most Beautiful Woman in the World”, but she did not accomplish this feat alone. Paltrow radically altered her diet in an effort to improve her health, and raw dessert just may be your ticket to beauty accolades as well.

Gwyneth Paltrow may have been named People Magazine’s “Most Beautiful Woman in the World”, but the recently-turned 40 year old beauty did not accomplish this feat alone. A well-known foodie, Paltrow radically altered her diet in an effort to improve her health, with her looks following in tow. She even wrote a healthy-eating cookbook, which features a variety of recipes that are made without processed sugars, wheat, red meat, or other harmful and ageing components. “If you choose the right ingredients, you can even indulge in dessert consistently, which can be a fun part of adding ingredients to help you to create your own gorgeous glow”, says Earth Cafe CEO Candy Tolentino, a long-time proponent of healthy eating and benefactor of its youth-preserving benefits. “If ever there were a fountain of youth, you can find it in natural foods. By eating a diet rich in antioxidants, essential fats, and minimally processed sugars, you can stave off the aging process while looking and feeling amazing as well”.

Too busy to cook? Not a problem says the CEO. “You can find a great selection of prepackaged healthy food options at a health food store near you”. Her company sells vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free desserts. If desiring to overhaul one’s diet, such foods can be a real boon, as they not only taste great, but also are infused with antioxidants, minerals, and key vitamins needed to bring out your own healthy and youthful glow.

When it comes to the quest of being the most beautiful, the old saying “you are what you eat” definitely rings true. With bountiful offerings these days of superfoods that actually taste super, it’s now easier than ever to jump on the beauty bandwagon and eat one’s way to a trimmer waistline, glowing skin, more energy and yes, better looks. So, what are you waiting for? Grab a fork today and find your inner Gwyneth!

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Earth Cafe Living Foods has been making mouth-watering gourmet desserts in the Los Angeles area since 2004. From rave reviews by renowned product reviewer Phil Lempert (The Supermarket Guru), to being featured on the Cooking Channel, to winning the coveted “Foodie Award” from Vegetarian Times Magazine, one thing is clear - eating healthy never tasted so good! Earth Cafe brand raw, vegan, gluten-free cheesecakes are retailed by hundreds of discerning health food stores across the country and are available online through their website.

About Candy Tolentino:

As founding partner and CEO of Earth Cafe Living Foods - the largest and only nationally distributed raw dessert company in the nation - Candy Tolentino is an entrepreneur and small business consultant with a vision. Originally from Jersey City, NJ, she now calls Los Angeles home with her husband Josh and her son Brave. As the daughter of New Jersey’s first African-American female superior court judge, she was raised with a strong emphasis on ethics, enthusiasm, and achievement. Always one to seek solutions when confronted with life’s challenges, Candy was inspired to create a healthy dessert company after learning she was plagued with digestive issues and other health challenges. Never one to compromise on taste or quality, it was imperative that the products were as healthy as they were decadent, and thus, the company was a hit from day one.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/4/prweb10674165.htm