Harborside retirement community in Port Washington files for bankruptcy for a third time 

The Harborside retirement community in Port Washington, formerly known as The Amsterdam at Harborside, filed for bankruptcy for the third time. Credit: Newsday/Daniel Rader

By James T. Madorejames.madore@newsday.comJamesTMadore

A financially-troubled retirement community in Port Washington has filed for bankruptcy protection from its creditors for the third time in nine years, citing difficulty in paying its bills because of reduced occupancy.

The Harborside, formerly called the Amsterdam at Harborside, stopped making payments on the Industrial Development Agency bonds that were issued in 2021 as part of a financial restructuring, according to a Jan. 27 letter obtained by Newsday under the Freedom of Information Act. Up to $169 million in bond financing was authorized in July 2021.

In papers filed on Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Central Islip, Harborside CEO Brooke Navarre said the nonprofit has assets of between $100 million and $500 million against liabilities in the same range.

She said the Harborside’s largest creditors are the families of 30 deceased residents who are owed more than $25 million in entrance fee refunds.

The Harborside is a continuing care retirement community that opened in 2010. It has struggled to fill its 329 units, in part because of the large entrance fee. The nonprofit consists of independent-living and assisted-living apartments, plus skilled nursing care.

In the Harborside’s previous two bankruptcies, residents continued to receive the services and care that they’ve paid for. They also remained in their homes. The same is expected to take place in this instance based on Wednesday’s court filings.

James T. Madore

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

