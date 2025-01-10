Hochul reaffirms vow that residents of the bankrupt Harborside will not be made homeless

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday doubled down on her commitment to The Harborside’s residents, saying they would not be left homeless as the bankrupt retirement community seeks to finalize a sale.

“We’re very concerned about this,” she said, referring to the would-be buyer’s proposal to initially shut down the Port Washington facility’s assisted-living units, nursing home and dementia care unit. All that would remain are the independent-living apartments.

“We had high hopes of a new owner coming in to stabilize the situation, but I want to make sure everyone has a place to be taken care of — full stop,” Hochul said, responding to a question from Newsday. “They deserve it. We’ll keep working on it.”

She did not elaborate on the steps that could be taken to protect the Harborside residents whose average age is 90.

Joyce Shapiro, former president of The Harborside Residents Council, responded that the residents, who number about 180 people, have "lost faith in receiving any help from her and we certainly haven't received any protection" from the state Department of Health, which regulates senior care communities.

"Meanwhile, residents' health and well-being is suffering because of the DOH refusal to approve a nationally recognized viable buyer which would have avoided this situation entirely," said Shapiro, who recently had to move to another facility.

The governor’s comments, after a speech in Woodbury to the Long Island Association business group, come as Focus Healthcare Partners LLC examines The Harborside’s finances and operations. The Chicago-based investor in senior care facilities has proposed an $80 million buyout.

Focus’ bid for The Harborside follows the collapse of a $104 million proposal put forward by Life Care Communities LLC. That deal, which would have kept open all the facility’s care units, fell apart in October in a regulatory dispute between Iowa-based LCS and DOH.

Harborside residents have blamed DOH and Hochul for LCS' decision to drop its bid. LCS is the No. 3 operator of senior facilities in the country.

In October, Hochul, responding to the criticism, accused LCS and The Harborside’s leaders of fearmongering.

"Stop scaring these individuals and making them feel that they’re going to be out on the streets tomorrow,” she said in response to a Newsday question in New Hyde Park. “That is not happening. I will not let that happen as the governor of the state."

The Focus bid could be approved by a federal bankruptcy court judge as early as next month.

Judge Alan S. Trust told the parties last month he wants them to make some provision for the entrance-fee refunds owed to residents and the families of deceased residents. The refunds are estimated to top $100 million.