Harborside's senior care cuts draw state review amid ownership change

Top executives at The Harborside are facing questions from the state Department of Health after notifying residents of a plan to close the retirement community’s health care center without first getting state approval, a DOH spokeswoman told Newsday.

The department also hasn't agreed to The Harborside's March 14 deadline for residents living in its nursing home, assisted living and dementia care unit to find new homes.

Twenty-one seniors live in the areas slated to close, an attorney for the Port Washington facility said on Feb. 20 when a federal bankruptcy judge approved the buyout by Focus Healthcare Partners LLC. About 70 seniors live in the independent living apartments.

Focus will initially only offer independent living apartments when it takes over The Harborside in a couple of months, Focus co-founder Curt Schaller told Newsday in February.

The Feb. 20 letter from Harborside CEO Brooke Navarre, a copy of which Newsday obtained, outlined a closure schedule that called for individual meetings former Feb. 20-27 between Harborside officials, residents and the families of residents to discuss relocation options. After subsequent follow-up calls and meetings, residents would be “transitioned to alternate providers” by March 14 when “the health center is closed,” she wrote.

Navarre and a Focus spokesman didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday.

The Harborside “issued a letter to residents regarding the closure plan absent approval from the Department of Health or written approval from the court” of that plan, said DOH spokeswoman Monica Pomeroy, responding to Newsday questions.

“The department has requested information from The Harborside so the department can understand the options that were made available to residents who have already moved, and those who remain and will need assistance in exploring such options,” she said on Thursday night.

Pomeroy added that DOH is “finalizing” its review of the closure plan now that it was signed off by Chief Bankruptcy Judge Alan S. Trust on Thursday. The judge gave his verbal approval during a Feb. 20 court hearing in Central Islip.

The March 14 deadline for the affected residents to move is also in dispute.

DOH’s Pomeroy said, “Although March 14th is the target date that The Harborside has set to close [the health center], the department expects that these licensed facilities – nursing home and assisted living – remain open until all residents have the ability and assistance needed to make an informed decision on where they would like their next home to be.”

The Harborside has filed for bankruptcy three times in 10 years.

The settlement of the latest case calls for a $86 million sale to Focus Healthcare, a Chicago-based investment group. In addition, Focus and the Harborside’s founder, Amsterdam Nursing Home in Manhattan, are providing funds to pay 25% of the $130 million in entrance fee refunds owned to residents and families of deceased residents.

The Focus buyout follows the collapse of an earlier deal with Life Care Services Communities LLC. A regulatory dispute with DOH led LCS to drop its bid for The Harborside, which had been approved by the bankruptcy court in late 2023.