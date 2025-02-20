A sale of The Harborside retirement community was approved on Thursday by a federal bankruptcy court judge.

The deal ensures that some of the residents who had worried about being displaced won’t have to move and that residents and families of deceased residents will be paid 25% of the entrance-fee refunds owed to them.

The buyer for the Port Washington facility, Focus Healthcare Partners LLC, hopes the $82 million sale agreement will close in the next two months, an executive told Newsday after the court hearing in Central Islip.

The agreement also sets aside about $42.5 million for entrance-fee refunds, which would be paid in two installments.

The lion’s share of that funding, $36.5 million, would come from the sale of the Amsterdam Nursing Home on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The nursing home’s owner opened The Harborside in 2010.

Chicago-based Focus is contributing $2 million toward the entrance-fee refunds.

“It’s a bad result but it’s the best result available,” said U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Alan S. Trust. “It’s fair and it’s reasonable.”

He had delayed Thursday’s hearing by eight days to give the parties more time to find money to pay a portion of the $130 million owed in entrance-fee refunds. He had made the sale's approval contingent on that provision.

Besides the sale agreement, Trust approved a plan to close The Harborside’s nursing home, assisted living area and dementia care by March 14. The closure is a requirement for Focus Healthcare to take over the property because the investment group only wants to offer independent living apartments initially .

The judge asked Harborside attorney Rachel Nanes if the state Department of Health has approved the closure plan. She responded that the department has offered no recent comments on the plan, which she said would affect 21 residents, most of whom live in the nursing home.

A DOH spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Fran Schmidt, who has lived at The Harborside since it opened more than 14 years ago, expressed relief that the sale would go through because she said she wants to remain in her independent living apartment.

“We can stay; we can enjoy our homes, and we don’t have to move,” said Schmidt, 91, a retired antiques dealer. “I think this is good news. We’re on our way.”

She was one of four Harborside residents who attended Thursday’s 90-minute hearing.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.