Haystack Information Discovery (HAYSTACKID) to Speak at Guidanceâ??s Upcoming CEIC in Orlando this May

Haystack Information Discovery (HAYSTACKID), a leading provider of risk management and end-to-end technology-driven litigation preparedness and eDiscovery services, announced today that it will attend and speak at Guidance Software’s upcoming Computer and Enterprise Investigations Conference (CEIC) in Orlando, Florida, this May 19-22.

Guidance Software, Inc.’s CEIC is the largest event to discuss digital-investigations in the nation, and as such attracts some of the biggest minds in associated industries such as forensics, litigation software, cyber security and much more. This year’s CEIC will include four days of discussions led by the most prestigious and experienced speakers from a variety of industries, and includes hands-on lab sessions that can strengthen practical skills development.

HAYSTACKID is proud to announce that its Vice President of Client Services, Jason M. Glass, will speak at the event during a panel discussion titled “E-Discovery Collaboration – The Interplay Between In-House Counsel, IT and Outsourcing,” which will be held on Monday, May 20th between 3:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

This panel will discuss the rapidly evolving relationships between in-house counsel, IT personnel and outsourcing firms, as they relate to eDiscovery proceedings. This discussion will help to uncover some of the best practices of mitigating risks and costs associated with the management of electronically stored information (ESI) – and how eDiscovery and the federal rules of civil procedures have impacted this crucial aspect of corporate and legal processes.

“HAYSTACKID is thrilled to be a part of this important and unique event which Guidance puts on each year,” Nicole Goddard, Chief Operating Officer of HAYSTACKID, explained from her Chicago office. “Jason is an experienced speaker and has exceptional subject matter expertise related to these relationships, as well as the overall process of eDiscovery and ESI management. As such, he will be a perfect man for the job of educating attendees in the associated topics.”

During the panel, Jason M. Glass will be joined by KAYAK’s Deputy General Counsel Benjamin Berman, Guidance Software, Inc.’s Bryant Bell, Liberty Mutual’s Glenn O’Brien, and Greenberg Traurig Shareholder David Thomas, Esq.

Several other HAYSTACKID examiners are attending CEIC 2013 as well, including the firm's Vice President of Forensics and Data Security.

