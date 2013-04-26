HealthQuest's Q-Dynamics Dance Team Brings Home Honors at Competition

Q-Dynamics received 1st Place Teen Primary – Jazz Category and 2nd Place Teen Primary - Overall Category at the OnStage NY Competition on April 13th in Hackensack, NJ. Choreographed by Dance Manager Leah Prutzman, this was the new dance team’s first ever competition.

This achievement at the OnStage NY Competition by the team of eight girls starts Q-Dynamics off on the right foot as they prepare for their next round of competitions. HealthQuest Dance Academy Director Maryanne Barraco, speaking about the establishment of the competition team says, “Q-Dynamics dance team was established to further develop our dance students through performance opportunities. Competition dance helps motivate dancers to accomplish team and personal goals.”

Look for Q-Dynamics at the Starbound Dance Competition in East Brunswick from May 3rd to May 5th, as well as, in the HealthQuest Dance Academy recital at Hunterdon Central Regional High School on Sunday, June 2nd.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/4/prweb10667209.htm