Henry Schein to buy orthopedic device firm TriMed

Henry Schein, a medical and dental supplier based in Melville, announced Wednesday that it plans to move into the orthopedics market by buying and partnering with companies that create treatments and devices for ankle, foot, hand and wrist injuries.

Henry Schein plans to buy a majority interest in TriMed Inc., a California firm that develops implants and devices for the upper and lower extremities, according to a news release.

Henry Schein declined to reveal the price. The sale is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024, provided it gets necessary regulatory approvals and meets closing conditions, the news release said.

The Melville firm, the largest publicly traded company on the Island, said it has also entered into a “strategic relationship” with Extremity Medical LLC, a device company headquartered in New Jersey.