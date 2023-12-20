Business

Henry Schein to buy orthopedic device firm TriMed

Henry Schein, a medical and dental supplier based in Melville,...

Henry Schein, a medical and dental supplier based in Melville, announced on Wednesday that it plans an aquisition to move into the orthopedics market. Credit: Tom Lambui

By Sarina Tranglesarina.trangle@newsday.com@SarinaTrangle

Henry Schein, a medical and dental supplier based in Melville, announced Wednesday that it plans to move into the orthopedics market by buying and partnering with companies that create treatments and devices for ankle, foot, hand and wrist injuries.

Henry Schein plans to buy a majority interest in TriMed Inc., a California firm that develops implants and devices for the upper and lower extremities, according to a news release.

Henry Schein declined to reveal the price. The sale is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024, provided it gets necessary regulatory approvals and meets closing conditions, the news release said.

The Melville firm, the largest publicly traded company on the Island, said it has also entered into a “strategic relationship” with Extremity Medical LLC, a device company headquartered in New Jersey.

Sarina Trangle

Sarina Trangle covers affordability and cost of living issues and other business topics. She previously worked as an editor and reporter at amNewYork.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Driver dies in crash on Southern State … Brookhaven short term rentals ban … What's open on Christmas Credit: Newsday

Nassau cop accused of rape ... LI school test results ... NYE numbers delivered ... The Giving Doll

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Driver dies in crash on Southern State … Brookhaven short term rentals ban … What's open on Christmas Credit: Newsday

Nassau cop accused of rape ... LI school test results ... NYE numbers delivered ... The Giving Doll

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME