Henry Schein buys stake in $32M Polish dental distributor

Health care products provider Henry Schein Inc. has agreed to acquire a majority stake in a Polish dental distributor, the Melville company announced Tuesday.

The move to acquire 80 percent of Marrodent marks Melville-based Henry Schein’s entry into the dental market of Poland, where it has been distributing animal health products since 2014.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The deal for Marrodent, which had 2015 sales of about $32 million, is subject to review by Poland’s governmental regulators and is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

“We are delighted to enter Poland’s dental market through Marrodent, and we see considerable opportunity to expand this business among the country’s approximately 26,000 practicing dentists and approximately 20,000 dental offices,” Henry Schein chairman and CEO Stanley M. Bergman said in a statement.

Marrodent, based in Bielsko-Biala in southern Poland, was founded in 1990 by brothers Roman and Marek Stekla, who retain a 20 percent stake in the company and will join Henry Schein. Marrodent serves about 10,000 office-based dental practitioners.

Shares of Henry Schein, Long Island’s largest public company by revenue and market capitalization, closed at $163.81 on Tuesday, down 41 cents. They are up more than 17 percent in the past year.