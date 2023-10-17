Henry Schein Inc. comes under cyberattack

Henry Schein Inc., Long Island’s largest publicly traded company, said that a “cybersecurity incident” it discovered Saturday affected some of its manufacturing and distribution businesses.

“Henry Schein promptly took precautionary action, including taking certain systems offline and other steps intended to contain the incident, which has led to temporary disruption of some of Henry Schein’s business operations. The company is working to resolve the situation as soon as possible,” the Melville-based company, a distributor of dental and medical products and services to healthcare providers, said in a statement Sunday.

The company determined that “the practice management software used by its clients has not been disrupted,” according to the statement. Henry Schein is working with cybersecurity and forensic information technology experts to help investigate any data impact, and has notified law enforcement authorities, the statement said. The company did not respond to Newsday’s request for comment Tuesday. Its website was down Tuesday afternoon.

— Tory N. Parrish