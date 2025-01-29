Henry Schein gets $250 million investment from private equity firm KKR

Private equity firm KKR & Co. Inc. has invested $250 million in Henry Schein Inc., Long Island’s largest publicly traded company by revenue, the Melville-based company announced Wednesday.

The investment will make KKR, headquartered in Manhattan, the largest non-index fund shareholder, giving the firm a 12% stake in Henry Schein, which distributes branded and private-label products for dentists' and physicians' offices.

Index fund investors refer to companies or individuals who invest in an entire index or portfolio of companies, like the S&P 500. Index funds are considered less risky than investments in individual companies, but may not deliver returns as strong.

Henry Schein said the investment will give the company "expertise across finance, operations, and in dental and other areas of health care." The company said the collaboration will help Henry Schein create shareholder value with a focus on capital allocation and operational improvements.

News of the investment comes following an attempted shake-up of Henry Schein’s board of directors in September by activist investor Ananym Capital Management LP. Ananym, a recently launched investment firm that sought to make $250 million in investments in public companies, had pushed Henry Schein to make changes to its board, cut costs, improve profits, and consider selling its medical distribution business.

Henry Schein and Ananym held follow-up meetings and exchanged documents, sources familiar with Ananym’s proposals told Newsday at the time.

As part of KKR’s investment agreement, the firm will have Max Lin, a partner at KKR who leads its health care industry team, and William K. Daniel, an executive adviser to the private equity firm, join Henry Schein’s board of directors, according to Wednesday's announcement.

KKR also reserves the option to buy additional shares up to a total stake of 14.9% through the open market, the announcement said.