Long Island home prices rise at slower pace in October

Long Island’s fast-rising home prices showed signs of slowing in October. But buyers can still expect stiff competition to find a house given the shortage of listings on the market.

The median price among single-family homes sold last month in Nassau County was $795,000, 7.4% higher compared to October last year, according to data released Monday by OneKey MLS, the multiple listing service that covers Long Island.

The median fell 2.5% compared with September, when it was $815,000.

Historically, prices have fluctuated seasonally, with the median falling in the colder months and rising through the spring and summer.

In Suffolk County, the median price rose 8.9% to $670,000 in October compared with a year earlier. That price was lower than the record $680,000 reported in August and September.

While prices are still near record levels, the pace of appreciation has slowed compared to earlier this year, when the median price in both counties increased more than 10%.

“My gut tells me we are hitting the peak. There just comes a point where it’s tough to believe it can go much higher,” said Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKey MLS. “I’m not saying we won’t have incremental increases, but I can’t envision any significant increases in median prices.”

Haggerty said he expects the shortage of available homes to continue into the new year as the holiday season approaches and fewer homeowners put their houses on the market.

In October, the number of single-family homes on the market across Long Island dropped 5.2% compared with last year, when availability was already low. There were about 4,700 houses on the market at the end of the month, according to OneKey MLS.

There were fewer than half as many houses available at the end of October as there at this time in 2019 before the pandemic led to a surge in demand for suburban homes.

“From my perspective, we need more inventory,” Haggerty said. “It’s that simple.”

One impediment to the market has been elevated mortgage rates. Starting in late September, the average 30-year fixed rate rose six straight weeks before leveling off last week, according to mortgage giant Freddie Mac.

As of last Thursday, the average was 6.78%. That’s an improvement from last year but more than double the 3.1% average at this time in 2021. The steep rise in rates has added hundred of dollars to homebuyers’ potential mortgage payments.

The difference in today’s mortgage rate compared to the low rates in the recent past have discouraged homeowners from selling and buying elsewhere, which could mean increasing their monthly housing payments. Plus, the diminished level of inventory means they might not find an attractive option that meets their needs.

The number of transactions that closed in October fell 8.4% in Nassau County compared with October 2023.

In Suffolk, closings increased 5.2% compared to the same month a year ago.

“Suffolk continues to be a little more robust than Nassau” in terms of both sales and available inventory, Haggerty said.