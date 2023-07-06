HomeGoods sets sights on former Walgreens space in New Hyde Park

HomeGoods is going for a bigger slice of home décor spending on Long Island.

The off-price home goods retailer plans to open a new store in an approximately 24,000-square-foot space it has leased at 657 Hillside Ave. in New Hyde Park, according to Welco Realty Inc., the New Rochelle-based firm that oversees leasing for the landlord, SFR Realty Associates LLC in New Rochelle.

The space in the Hillside Avenue shopping center was formerly occupied by a Walgreens drugstore.

“We are very excited to be able to bring HomeGoods another anchor to a very successful shopping center presently anchored by a high volume Stop & Shop supermarket with other major national companies such as Old Navy, Five Below, and Panera Bread,” Welco said in a statement Thursday.

HomeGoods is owned by The TJX Companies Inc., a Framingham, Massachusetts-based company that also owns off-price chains Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, Homesense and others.

TJX could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday.

There are currently 15 HomeGoods stores on Long Island.

New Hyde Park is a good opportunity for the retailer, said Jerry Welkis, president of Welco.

“They loved the market. They love the demographic. … I think the Long Island market is a very strong market for them,” said Welkis, who expects the New Hyde Park store to open in 2024.

As of April 29, TJX operated 4,865 stores in nine countries, including 901 HomeGoods in the United States.

Three of the 15 HomeGoods locations on Long Island — in Riverhead, Stony Brook and Syosset — are combination stores with Marshalls.