Time's up for HP's 'mandatory wait'

There are few things more frustrating than waiting on hold for the “next available representative.” But a recent HP policy made that wait even more excruciating.

Tech news website the Register, quoting internal HP memos, said the computer and printer giant began a “minimum 15-minute wait time” on Feb. 18 for customers contacting HP call centers even if agents were available. The goal was to steer customers to digital alternatives like the HP website or chatbot.

In response to the Register story, HP said that after “initial feedback” it canceled the policy and would “prioritize timely access to live phone support.” The mandatory wait times were initially for European customers, but the Register said the policy would likely have been expanded to U.S.-based customers.

For most, autopay is not automatic

Whether it’s to pay rent or mortgage or a cable or electric bill, vendors love it when you use autopay where what you owe is automatically deducted from your bank account monthly. But most say no to this “convenience.” A PYMNTS report found that 60% never use autopay for any bills. The report found that lower-income consumers, especially Gen Z, are the least likely to use autopay.

Nonwriter’s block

Artificial intelligence products are turning up everywhere. A group that represents authors wants to ensure they’re not on your bookshelf. The Authors Guild, which says it is the largest professional organization for published writers, is offering a “human authored” seal members can use “to distinguish their work in an increasingly AI-saturated market.” A recent survey indicated there are hundreds of books on Amazon that were written solely using ChatGPT.

Sign up for the Daily Business newsletter Stay in the know on jobs, retail and all things business across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

U.S. accuses N. Korean hackers of stealing $1.5B in crypto

The FBI on Feb. 26 accused North Korean-backed hackers of stealing $1.5 billion during a routine transfer of cryptocurrency ethereum on the crypto exchange Bybit. Credit: SOPA / LightRocket via Getty Images

A major cryptocurrency exchange says it was the victim of a sophisticated hack that stole about $1.5 billion worth of digital currency, marking one of the biggest online thefts of all time. Bybit said on Feb. 21 that a routine transfer of ethereum, one of the most popular cryptocurrencies, between digital wallets was “manipulated” by an attacker who transferred the crypto to an unidentified address. In an online public service announcement on Feb. 26, the FBI said it believed North Korean-backed hackers TraderTraitor and the Lazarus Group were “responsible for the theft.” North Korean state media did not acknowledge either the theft or the FBI accusation. — AP