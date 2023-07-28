Business

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Aug 31

Fitell - Taren Point, Australia, 3 million shares, priced $5-$6, managed by Revers Securities/R.F. Lafferty & Co. Proposed Nasdaq symbol FTEL. Business: Online retailer of gym and fitness equipment in Australia.

Pixie Dust Technologies - Tokyo, Japan, 2 million shares, priced $9-$10, managed by Boustead Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol PXDT. Business: Japanese maker of consumer personal care devices and spatial materials.

