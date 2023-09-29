Business

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Oct. 2

Northann - Elk Grove, Calif., 3 million shares, priced $3-$5, managed by Craft Capital Management/RF Lafferty & Co. Proposed NYSE American symbol NCL. Business: Makes and sells 3D printed vinyl flooring products.

WeBuy Global - Singapore, 3.5 million shares, priced $4-$4.50, managed by EF Hutton. Proposed Nasdaq symbol WBUY. Business: Provides an e-commerce platform for grocery and travel in Singapore and Indonesia.

