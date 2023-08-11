Business

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Aug. 1

Adlai Nortye - Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, 3 million shares, priced $22-$26, managed by Cantor Fitzgerald. Proposed Nasdaq symbol ANL. Business: Phase 3 biotech developing immunotherapies for various cancers.

Sacks Parente Gold - Camarillo, Calif., 3 million shares, priced $4-$5. Proposed Nasdaq symbol SPGC. Business: Disigns and manufactures premium golf putters.

Streaming Now
CDC: No 'new threats' from 'forever chemicals'... What to do in the Hamptons... New breweries on LI Credit: Newsday

Gilgo suspect family update ... Boat crash victim identified... SCPD commish interview ... What to do in the Hamptons

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
CDC: No 'new threats' from 'forever chemicals'... What to do in the Hamptons... New breweries on LI Credit: Newsday

Gilgo suspect family update ... Boat crash victim identified... SCPD commish interview ... What to do in the Hamptons

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME