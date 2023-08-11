Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week
NEW YORK — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.
Week of Aug. 1
Adlai Nortye - Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, 3 million shares, priced $22-$26, managed by Cantor Fitzgerald. Proposed Nasdaq symbol ANL. Business: Phase 3 biotech developing immunotherapies for various cancers.
Sacks Parente Gold - Camarillo, Calif., 3 million shares, priced $4-$5. Proposed Nasdaq symbol SPGC. Business: Disigns and manufactures premium golf putters.
