Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week
NEW YORK — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.
Week of Aug 7
Sacks Parente Golf - Camarillo, Calif., 3 million shares, priced $4-$5, managed by The Benchmark Company. Proposed Nasdaq symbol SPGC. Business: Designs and manufactures premium golf putters.
