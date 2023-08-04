Business

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Aug 7

Sacks Parente Golf - Camarillo, Calif., 3 million shares, priced $4-$5, managed by The Benchmark Company. Proposed Nasdaq symbol SPGC. Business: Designs and manufactures premium golf putters.

Streaming Now
Little League team closer to World Series... Montauk's gravedigger...  Fried chicken frenzy on Island  Credit: Newsday

'Fire Island Jane Doe' identified... Street dedication for fallen NYPD detective ... Fried chicken frenzy on Island ... Healthcare workers rally 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
Little League team closer to World Series... Montauk's gravedigger...  Fried chicken frenzy on Island  Credit: Newsday

'Fire Island Jane Doe' identified... Street dedication for fallen NYPD detective ... Fried chicken frenzy on Island ... Healthcare workers rally 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME