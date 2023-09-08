Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Sep. 11

Arm Holdings - Cambridge, United Kingdom, 95.5 million shares, priced $47-$51, managed by Barclays/Goldman Sachs. Proposed Nasdaq symbol ARM. Business: UK-based chip designer for smartphones and other markets.

Global Mofy Metaverse - Beijing, China, 1.2 millions shares, priced $4.50-$5.50, managed by Prime Number Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol GMM. Business: Chinese provider of virtual content and digital marketing services.

XJet - Rehovot, Israel, 1.6 million shares, priced at $4, managed by Aegis Capital Corp. Proposed Nasdaq symbol XJET. Business: Makes and sells 3D printers for metal and ceramic end-use parts.