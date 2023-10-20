Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Oct. 23

Mach Natural Resources LP - Oklahoma City, Okla., 10 million shares, priced $19-$21, managed by Stifel/Raymond James. Proposed NYSE symbol MNR. Business: US oil and gas production company in the Anadarko Basin.