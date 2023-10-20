Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week
NEW YORK — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.
Week of Oct. 23
Mach Natural Resources LP - Oklahoma City, Okla., 10 million shares, priced $19-$21, managed by Stifel/Raymond James. Proposed NYSE symbol MNR. Business: US oil and gas production company in the Anadarko Basin.
Inmates interviewed in Gilgo case ... Car crashes into building ... Jake's 58 reopens ... Feed Me: Poutine
Inmates interviewed in Gilgo case ... Car crashes into building ... Jake's 58 reopens ... Feed Me: Poutine