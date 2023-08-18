Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week
NEW YORK — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.
Week of Aug. 21
Gamer Pakistan - Henderson, Nev., 1.7 million shares, priced $4-$5, managed by WestPark Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol GPAK. Business: Pre-revenue organizer of esports events in Pakistan.
Nature Wood Group - Macau, China, 900 thousand shares, priced $9-$11, managed by Orientiert XYZ Securities/Prime Number Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol NWGL. Business: Macau-based forestry company with operations in Peru.
RoyaLand - Hamilton, Bermuda, 1.3 million shares, priced $5-$6, managed by Revere Securities/Dominari Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol RLND. Business: Bermuda-based video game developer focused on a mobile-first MMORPG.
Solowin Holdings - Hong Kong, China, 2.5 million shares, priced $4-$6, managed by EF Hutton. Proposed Nasdaq symbol SWIN. Business: Hong Kong-based online brokerage and investment advisory firm.<
