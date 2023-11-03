Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Nov. 6

Hamilton Insurance Group - 15 million shares, priced $16-$18, managed by Barclays/Morgan Stanley. Proposed NYSE symbol HG. Business: Bermuda-based provider of reinsurance and specialty insurance.

Lucas GC - Beijing, China, 3.1 million shares, priced $6-$7, managed by Prime Number Capital/JonesTrading. Proposed Nasdaq symbol LGCL. Business: Provides online recruiting and outsourcing services in China.