Business

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Sep. 18

Instacart - San Francisco, Calif., 22 million shares, priced $28-$30, managed by Goldman Sachs/JP Morgan. Proposed Nasdaq symbol CART. Business: Operates a grocery delivery platform.

Klaviyo - Boston, 19.2 million shares, priced $25-$27, managed by Goldan Sachs/Morgan Stanely. Proposed NYSE symbol KVYO. Business: Provides a software platform that automates digital marketing campaigns.

