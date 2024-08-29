Lake Success nonprofit to lay off 128 this fall if government contracts fall through

A state layoff notice for Lake Success-based nonprofit Island Peer Review Organization Inc. has been expanded to include over 100 jobs, though the organization says it is trying to prevent any layoffs. The nonprofit said in a state filing on Aug. 12 that it would be laying off up to 128 workers across its operations, including 69 jobs based on Long Island, in the fall because of the expiration of government contracts. IPRO said it was confident it would be able to avoid the layoffs by getting the contracts renewed, and that the nonprofit had to submit Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notices to the state as a legal requirement. IPRO partners with government agencies and health care providers to improve patient care through consulting and implementing technology solutions. The nonprofit has more than 100 contracts and does work in 32 states and Washington, D.C. In late July, the company had initially said it would have to lay off a total of 25 employees, including nine on the Island. That number was expanded by 103 workers in an updated WARN notice to account for additional contracts set to expire. "IPRO has not lost any of its current contracts," the nonprofit said in a news release. "However, five of its current contracts, which were initially entered into for a specific period of time, are due to expire in the coming months." IPRO said it's working to renew the contracts to avoid letting go a large portion of its workforce. "IPRO either intends to submit or has already submitted proposals to continue this work during the next contract period," the nonprofit said. "Layoffs are unlikely to occur if IPRO is selected to continue providing these contract services." WARN, the state Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, requires employers with at least 50 full-time employees to file a notice of a mass layoff or a closing 90 days in advance.

