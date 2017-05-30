Ironworkers union hiring 50 apprentices
The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 46 of the Metallic Lathers and Reinforcing Ironworkers union will begin taking applications Thursday for 50 lather apprentices.
Applicants should complete a form at 46apprentice.org from 9 to 10 a.m. weekdays through June 14. Only the first 500 applications will be considered.
Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work and pass drug and aptitude tests.
More information is available by calling 718-267-7500.