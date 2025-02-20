IRS staff reductions nationwide felt in Holtsville branch

This story was reported by Laura Figueroa Hernandez, Bart Jones and Victor Ocasio . The story was written by Figueroa Hernandez.

The Internal Revenue Service on Thursday moved to fire 6,000 employees as part of the latest Trump Administration effort to downsize the federal government.

Several employees at the IRS Brookhaven Service Center in Holtsville were notified of their termination, but made to wait for hours at their desks for an official email confirming the news, employees told Newsday.

Department of Homeland Security officers were dispatched to the office, and patrolled the hallways while IRS employees awaited their official termination email at their desks, according to an account from one employee to Newsday via email.

The layoffs come as the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, an office spearheaded by billionaire businessman and Trump aide Elon Musk, continues to slash federal jobs. The job cuts have mainly targeted probationary workers who have less than two years in their current roles.

The Treasury Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but The New York Times and Reuters reported late Wednesday that the 6,000 layoffs would commence on Thursday.

White House Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett, when asked about the cuts at Thursday’s daily press briefing, said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent “is studying the matter” and believes there are ways to “improve” tax collection using technology.

Stefano Garcia, who has been working at the Holtsville office for about four months as a clerk, said he was among those laid off and was taking the news in stride.

"I just accepted it,” Garcia told Newsday as he took a break outside metal fences surrounding the office at about 1 p.m. Thursday. "I have to do something else. I can't get upset about it."

Garcia, of Garden City, said he knew of at least two other workers in the office that were getting laid off.

Trump’s former IRS commissioner, Chuck Rettig, who led the agency during Trump’s first term, criticized the layoffs in a LinkedIn post.

“An underfunded IRS significantly benefits unidentified, noncompliant taxpayers at the direct expense of compliant taxpayers,” Rettig wrote.

Locally, the IRS has several offices on the Island, including operations in Bethpage, Westbury and an additional facility in Holtsville, according to the agency’s website.

Officials with the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, the agency that handles tax revenue collection for the state, said its operations were not impacted by the recently announced layoffs, and did not have additional information on the impacted IRS employees.

The agency, which has one main office in Hauppauge, said the processing of state tax returns won't be affected by the federal job cuts.