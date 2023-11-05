Italian telecoms company TIM approves acquisition offer by KKR investment fund

ROME — Italian communications company TIM said Sunday that its board of directors has approved the binding acquisition offer by the KKR investment company, following months of negotiations.

In a statement, TIM said the approval took the form of a majority vote. The offer assumes that the closing will occur by summer 2024.

The deal faces scrutiny by European Union anti-trust authorities.

The board rejected a non-binding offer for Sparkle, TIM’s undersea cable unit.

Italian state TV said the government, under the deal with KKR, would be a significant shareholder. Corriere della Sera said the finance ministry would hold about a 20% stake. The operation will permit TIM to reduce nearly half of its more than 30 billion ($31.5 billion) in debt and reduce the number of employees, the Milan daily said.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The binding offer values NetCo — TIM’s fixed network assets but excluding Sparkle — at 18.8 billion euros (some $20 billion), said a statement from TIM.