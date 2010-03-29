Japan auto output surges despite Toyota recall

Japanese automakers said their global production surged in February, as Toyota boosted output 83 percent from a year earlier despite an ongoing recall of several key models.

The world's largest automaker said Monday it increased production in almost all regions and it was the seventh straight month that production rose. It made 655,180 vehicles in February.

Toyota Motor Corp. is battling damage to its once-pristine safety record from massive global recalls.

The increased output came despite the suspension of U.S. production for five days in early February as the recall crisis unfolded. Toyota has also announced suspensions at European plants in April and May.

Main rival Honda also saw a significant boost, with production up 49.3 percent from a year earlier to 284,711 automobiles. Nissan's production was up 72.4 percent to 270,366.